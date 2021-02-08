Clinton native assumes command of TN National Guard 278th regiment

Newly-promoted 278th Armored Cavalry Regiment Colonel Steven Turner speaks at the changing of command ceremony on Feb. 7, 2021

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Tennessee National Guard’s 278th Armored Cavalry Regiment has undergone a change of command.

Colonel John Bowlin, of Greeneville, relinquished command of the regiment to Colonel Steven Turner, a native of Clinton.

As commander since 2019, Bowlin facilitated tornado relief efforts last year, provided support for statewide COVID-19 testing and led the 278th in civil disturbance response in Tennessee and Washington, the guard said.

A change of command ceremony took place Sunday morning at Knox West High School. Turner held the rank of lieutenant colonel and served as executive officer prior to the ceremony.

He told us he plans to continue carrying the tradition of the regiment.

“As the commander, one of the first things I’m going to do is in this new capacity is continue that legacy of support to our local citizens as well as continue to train our soldiers to conduct a combat operation.”

Turner has more than 31 years of military experience and graduated from the University of Tennessee in 1997.