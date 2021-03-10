Clinton Police Dept. starts comfort bear program

CLINTON, Tenn. (WATE) — As part of their effort to give back to the community, Clinton Police Department chaplains took the initiative to locate donors who would help with the purchase of small comfort bears.

The bears will be used as a comfort item on calls where a child might be in a difficult situation.

The chaplains contacted a company that made the bears, and they’re wearing CPD shirts, and collected enough money to initially purchase 100 of them.

The bears have been distributed to each officer and will be given out as needed.