Clinton Police: Ice cream truck driver facing aggravated kidnapping charges

CLINTON, Tenn. (WATE) — An ice cream truck driver is facing an aggravated kidnapping charge stemming from a July incident involving a 15-year-old girl.

According to the Clinton Police Department, Troy Allen Stansberry, 29, kidnapped the teen on July 23 and took her to a Caryville motel for the purpose of engaging in sexual activity.

The grandmother of the 15-year-old filed a runaway juvenile report earlier in the day saying she saw the girl get into an ice cream truck. Shortly after the initial call, the owner of the ice cream company contacted Clinton Police and stated Stansberry had not returned to the business with the vehicle.

“Several hours later, the juvenile was located at the Budget Host Inn in Caryville by the Campbell County Sheriff’s Department and released to her family,” Clinton Police said in a Facebook post Thursday.

Law enforcement officials wit the 7th Judicial Crime Task Force and the U.S. Marshals Great Smoky Mountains Fugitive Task Force helped in locating Stansberry on Thursday. Stansberry was arrested and is being held at the Anderson County Detention Facility on a $75,000 bond.

Stansberry was terminated from his employment when he returned to the business later that evening.

