CLINTON, Tenn. (WATE) — A new lead has been shared by Clinton Police investigators involving a recent fatal hit-and-run crash in which a 39-year-old man was killed while on his way to work. After the vehicle believed to be involved in the incident was found, police have identified a person of interest.

According to the Clinton Police Department, officers found the suspect vehicle on Wednesday, Nov. 24 and they’re now asking for the public’s help in locating the person of interest, identified as Dannon Ray Cole, 50, of Clinton.

On Saturday, Nov. 20 at approximately 3:30 a.m., officers responded to Clinch Avenue near Portwood Road where a 39-year-old man, operating a motorized bicycle, was struck by a vehicle. The driver of the vehicle involved fled the scene. The victim, Jordan Pitts, later died from his injuries.

Police say if you or someone you know has any information on the whereabouts of Cole, you’re asked to please contact the Clinton Police Department at (865) 259-1209, or message them through Facebook.