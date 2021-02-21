Clinton Powerball player wins $500K from Saturday’s drawing

CLINTON, Tenn. (WATE) — One lucky Powerball player in Clinton won $500,000 with the $1 Power Play feature in Saturday’s drawing, according to the Tennessee Lottery.

The Tennessee Lottery says the winner matched four out of five white numbers as well as the red Powerball. Due to the fact the player chose the Power Play feature for an extra $1 and the Power Play number drawn was 10, the $50,000 prize jumped to $500,000.

The winning ticket was sold at Ian’s Market, 2412 North Charles G Seviers Boulevard in Clinton.

More information will become available once the prize in claimed.

Congratulations to the lucky player in Anderson County!