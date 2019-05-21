Clinton students come up with solutions to clean ponds

CLINTON, Tenn. (WATE) – Clinton Elementary School students are using what they’ve learned in science class to better their community. They’re getting ready to clean up the community pond, called Town Springs, that for years has been plagued with algae.

Despite several attempts, the city hasn’t been able to fix the problem, but these sixth graders think they’ve found a permanent solution.

“Whenever we went to the pond I collected the algae samples. It was gross but it was fun because we got to do a new thing that I’ve never done this type of science before,” said student Keagan Skaggs.

“There was a lot of testing involved in it by getting the water and testing to see what most of the problem was, so see what was making the algae overgrow,” said student Brock Green. “Way more chemicals than I thought there was.”

The students found that nitrates could be the problem, but there may be a natural filter.

“We’re going to try to actually put some plants in and use that as a filter to see if we can filter out the nitrates that the school found could be the problem with the pond,” said Clinton City Manager Roger Houck.

“The work that Ms. Odell has done here with her sixth-grade students is authentic research and its incredible for sixth graders to have this opportunity at such a young age,” said Jennifer Tyrell.with Oak Ridge Associated Universities.

“To see their level of excitement and just focus in on the project was great,” teacher Kimberly O’Dell said.

“Adults couldn’t figure it out for twenty plus years and we might actually have the solution,” said student Shealan Cooper.

ORAU gave Miss O’Dell’s class a grant to help with their research. They came up with their method by testing on a model of the pond in their classroom.