Clinton’s Golden Girls Restaurant reopens

CLINTON, Tenn. (WATE) – Golden Girls Restaurant, a fixture in Clinton for 37 years, has reopened its doors.

They were happy to be back at their favorite restaurant and servers were pleased to have them return; however, there were noticeable differences.

There was no handshaking, or hugs as they used to do when greeting old friends.

Every precaution is being taken to keep staff and customers feeling comfortable as they dine out for the first time in six weeks.

The restaurant shut down for several days at the beginning of the Safer-At-Home order, and then moved to having curbside pick-up options.

Home-cooked meals are being prepared again at Golden Girls, known for its wide variety of breakfast, lunch and dinner menus.

While regular customers are pleased to be back, everyone is asked a series of questions as they enter the dining area.

To be on the safe side, those questions are posed to all customers arriving at the front door.

Cleanliness is a high priority, always has been, but it’s emphasized more now with so much focus on the coronavirus and how easily it can spread.

Customer seating is at least six feet apart, and the entire staff wears masks and gloves.

Even the menus are wiped clean after being used, and customers are pleased with the precautions.

“I think it’s okay. They’re practicing social distancing and they are wearing their masks. Everything appears clean. So I think it’s okay.” Donna Lay – Customer

Missing from the cashier’s booth Thursday, were familiar faces, the owners of Golden Girls.

Ann Vowell and her sister, Jeanne Caden, their maiden name is Golden, decided it’s best for them to stay away for a while longer.

For restaurant operators, many of the employees are like family, as they’ve worked at the Clinton restaurant for years and while servers missed seeing their regulars, they’re grateful to management for bringing them back.

“It was hard at first, but then when we got our unemployment, it was okay.” Amy Robbins – Server

Back in the kitchen, there’s been no price hike for customers but purchasing meat from from their supplier has gotten more expensive since mid-March when the pandemic began, up more than 50-cents a pound.

While the green light has been given to partially open dining areas, while the new normal is different, the key is making sure customers feel comfortable once inside.

One thing WATE 6 On Your Side has noticed covering several restaurants as they reopen, owners and managers have reiterated that safety remains their top priority, and customers have told us they wouldn’t return if they felt management was not taking COVID-19 seriously.