Closed Morristown group home owner facing legal actions from state Department of Human Services

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Tennessee Department of Human Services said Thursday it filed a temporary restraining order last year against the owner and manager of a Morristown group home ordered to close by the state fire marshal in February.

A statement from TDHS revealed it had placed Whitley Gilbert on the Tennessee Abuse Registry after deeming her a perpetrator of neglect following the death of a resident in her care. This means Gilbert could be facing more legal issues after the recent closure of the Morristown group home she managed, Second Chance.

Thursday’s statement from TDHS reflects Gilbert is now facing additional legal actions apart from the fire code violations:

Tennessee State Law prevents the Tennessee Department of Human Services (TDHS) from disclosing any information about current or past Adult Protection Services (APS) cases. We are able to provide you with two legal actions that have been taken against Whitley Gilbert. Wednesday TDHS filed a temporary restraining order against Whitley Jade Gilbert in Hamblen County Chancery Court seeking to immediately stop Gilbert from caring for any vulnerable adult in the state of Tennessee. Last year TDHS placed Gilbert on the Tennessee Abuse Registry after deeming her a perpetrator of neglect following the death of a resident in her care. Additionally here’s some general information about what Adult Protective Services does. APS staff assesses the need for protective services for vulnerable adults and it works with local organizations to provide assistance. This can include a variety of services, including helping find alternative housing if needed and providing other services to reduce the risk to the vulnerable adult.

The fire marshal inspectors visited in response to a complaint where they found numerous fire safety violations in addition to the former single-family residence being unlawfully used as an unlicensed group home.

According to the fire marshal, the facility lacked bedrooms having adequate fire protection, as well as open junction boxes, improperly serviced fire extinguishers and other violations; it also noted that among the nine residents in the facility were two people who were not capable of self-preservation.

The fire marshal’s office had also said the facility’s owner Whitley Gilbert “was given two opportunities to provide a Plan of Corrective Action (POCA) to address the violations. Instead, she failed to provide a plan to bring the facility into compliance with life-safety codes for the safety of the facility’s residents.”