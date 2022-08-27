TELLICO VILLAGE, Tenn. (WATE) — A well-known golf clubhouse is now ruined after a fire in Tellico Village.
The Loudon County Sherriff’s Office reports the Tanasi Country Club’s main building is a ‘total loss’ after it caught fire Saturday evening.
Authorities believe the fire started in the kitchen area and they say the blaze spread quickly overtaking the entire premises.
Fortunately, people were evacuated fast and there are no injuries as a result of the fire.
“While the building is a total loss, we are thankful that all those inside were evacuated quickly and no loss (of) life occurred,” Loudon County Chief Deputy Jimmy Davis said in a statement.
The fire is under invesitagtion and for the meantime, golf is suspended at Tellico Village.
We will keep you updated as we learn more about the incident.