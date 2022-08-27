TELLICO VILLAGE, Tenn. (WATE) — A well-known golf clubhouse is now ruined after a fire in Tellico Village.

The Loudon County Sherriff’s Office reports the Tanasi Country Club’s main building is a ‘total loss’ after it caught fire Saturday evening.

Authorities believe the fire started in the kitchen area and they say the blaze spread quickly overtaking the entire premises.

Courtesy: Loudon County Sheriff’s Office

Courtesy: Loudon County Sheriff’s Office

Courtesy: Loudon County Sheriff’s Office Crews at the scene of the fire at the Tanasi Country Club.

Fortunately, people were evacuated fast and there are no injuries as a result of the fire.

“While the building is a total loss, we are thankful that all those inside were evacuated quickly and no loss (of) life occurred,” Loudon County Chief Deputy Jimmy Davis said in a statement.

The fire is under invesitagtion and for the meantime, golf is suspended at Tellico Village.

We will keep you updated as we learn more about the incident.