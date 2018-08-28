CMA Awards nominations announced

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Source: WKRN

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) - The final nominees for the CMA Awards were announced Tuesday morning at Luke Bryan's new restaurant in downtown Nashville.

Bryan was on hand along with Dan + Shay and Sugarland to announce six major categories on Good Morning America.

Among the categories announced were:

Entertainer of the Year

Jason Aldean

Luke Bryan

Kenny Chesney

Chris Stapleton

Keith Urban

Single of the Year

Broken Halos by Chris Stapleton

Drinkin Problem by Midland

Drowns the Whiskey by Jason Aldean featuring Miranda Lambert

Meant to Be by Bebe Rexha featuring Florida Georgia Line

Tequila by Dan + Shay

Female Vocalist of the Year

Kelsea Ballerini

Miranda Lambert

Maren Morris

Kacey Musgraves

Carrie Underwood

Male Vocalist of the Year

Dierks Bentley

Luke Combs

Thomas Rhett

Chris Stapleton

Keith Urban

Vocal Duo of the Year

Brothers Osborne

Dan + Shay

Florida Georgia Line

Maddie and Tae

Sugarland

New Artist of the Year

Lauren Alaina

Luke Combs

Chris Janson

Midland

Brett Young

Superstars Brad Paisley and Carrie Underwood will host the CMA Awards on Wednesday, November 14th at 8 p.m. on ABC.