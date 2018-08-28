Local News

CMA Awards nominations announced

By:

Posted: Aug 28, 2018 10:25 AM EDT

Updated: Aug 28, 2018 11:47 AM EDT

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) - The final nominees for the CMA Awards were announced Tuesday morning at Luke Bryan's new restaurant in downtown Nashville.  

Bryan was on hand along with Dan + Shay and Sugarland to announce six major categories on Good Morning America. 

Among the categories announced were:

Entertainer of the Year

Jason Aldean
Luke Bryan
Kenny Chesney
Chris Stapleton
Keith Urban

Single of the Year

Broken Halos by Chris Stapleton
Drinkin Problem by Midland
Drowns the Whiskey by Jason Aldean featuring Miranda Lambert
Meant to Be by Bebe Rexha featuring Florida Georgia Line
Tequila by Dan + Shay

Female Vocalist of the Year

Kelsea Ballerini
Miranda Lambert
Maren Morris
Kacey Musgraves 
Carrie Underwood

Male Vocalist of the Year

Dierks Bentley
Luke Combs
Thomas Rhett
Chris Stapleton
Keith Urban

Vocal Duo of the Year

Brothers Osborne
Dan + Shay
Florida Georgia Line
Maddie and Tae
Sugarland

New Artist of the Year

Lauren Alaina
Luke Combs
Chris Janson
Midland
Brett Young

Superstars Brad Paisley and Carrie Underwood will host the CMA Awards on Wednesday, November 14th at 8 p.m. on ABC.

