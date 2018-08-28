CMA Awards nominations announced
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) - NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) - The final nominees for the CMA Awards were announced Tuesday morning at Luke Bryan’s new restaurant in downtown Nashville.
Bryan was on hand along with Dan + Shay and Sugarland to announce six major categories on Good Morning America.
Among the categories announced were:
Entertainer of the Year
Jason Aldean
Luke Bryan
Kenny Chesney
Chris Stapleton
Keith Urban
Single of the Year
Broken Halos by Chris Stapleton
Drinkin Problem by Midland
Drowns the Whiskey by Jason Aldean featuring Miranda Lambert
Meant to Be by Bebe Rexha featuring Florida Georgia Line
Tequila by Dan + Shay
Female Vocalist of the Year
Kelsea Ballerini
Miranda Lambert
Maren Morris
Kacey Musgraves
Carrie Underwood
Male Vocalist of the Year
Dierks Bentley
Luke Combs
Thomas Rhett
Chris Stapleton
Keith Urban
Vocal Duo of the Year
Brothers Osborne
Dan + Shay
Florida Georgia Line
Maddie and Tae
Sugarland
New Artist of the Year
Lauren Alaina
Luke Combs
Chris Janson
Midland
Brett Young
Superstars Brad Paisley and Carrie Underwood will host the CMA Awards on Wednesday, November 14th at 8 p.m. on ABC.
Previous
Elizabethton police chief: No charges...
Next
Reward up to $15,000 for Tennessee...
Local News
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Panhandling problem: Is it okay to give a dollar or two?
- New Sevier County Animal Shelter director shares goals
- Caught on camera: Morristown woman's close encounter with a snake
- After 19 years in Knoxville, Destination Imagination Global Finals relocate
- How to save money on car insurance without sacrificing coverage
- 4 abducted children believed to be traveling to Florida with armed, dangerous man
- How to make the most of the Vols game in Charlotte
National News
- Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
- The Latest: DeSantis is Florida's GOP gubernatorial nominee
- Trump-backed DeSantis wins Florida GOP gubernatorial primary
- Ex-Texas cop guilty of murder for killing unarmed black teen
- Some polling places open hours late during Arizona primary
- Mayor, businessman face off in Oklahoma governor GOP runoff
- Canadian Foreign Minister optimistic on trade with US
- Texan says he's selling 3D-printed gun plans, despite ruling