Coalfield’s head football coach Keith Henry passed away Saturday morning according to school’s AD

COALFIELD, Tenn. (WATE) — According to Coalfield High School’s athletic director, Keith Henry, the Yellow Jackets’ head football coach for 12 years, passed away Saturday morning.

AD Shawn Basler asks to keep this community in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.

Coalfield, led by Henry, made it all the way to the state semifinals and finished the season with a 12-1 record going undefeated in the regular season.

He also coached Tennessee Titans Mr. Football winners Zach Stewart (OL, 2013-14) and Parker McKinney (QB, 2017). Henry coached at Coalfield from 2008 to 2020.