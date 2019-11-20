‘Coat of Many Colors’ star Lind to be Gatlinburg Christmas parade grand marshal

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) – A familiar face to Dolly Parton fans will be leading the city’s Fantasy of Lights Christmas Parade.

Alyvia Alyn Lind, the actress portraying a young Parton in the 2015 movie “Dolly Parton’s Coat of Many Colors,” will be the grand marshal for the 44th annual parade on Dec. 6.

“We are so excited to announce Alyvia Alyn Lind as the grand marshal of this year’s parade,” Mark Adams, CEO and president of the Gatlinburg Convention and Visitors Bureau, said. “She did such an amazing job portraying Sevier County’s most cherished daughter as Dolly Parton in the ‘Coat of Many Colors,’ and we hope this feels like a homecoming for her.

“We are honored to have her and excited for her to experience our vibrant parade with spectacular lights, costumes and music.”

Lind also portrayed Parton in the 2016 movie “Dolly Parton’s Christmas of Many Colors: Circle of Love.” She also stars as Angelica in the new Netflix series “Daybreak.”

This year’s parade will enjoy a larger national audience than ever before. City officials announced that the festivities will be broadcast Christmas week on local television stations in over 100 markets throughout the United States, over 70 more markets than last year.

“The increased national exposure we’ll be receiving this year through extended television coverage is phenomenal,” Adams said. “The Festival of Light Christmas Parade broadcast will give millions of Americans the opportunity to experience a Smoky Mountain Christmas from afar, and hopefully we’ll see them here in person soon.”

The Fantasy of Lights Christmas Parade begins at 7:30 p.m. on the Parkway. Floats will be decorated with displays of LED lights, marching bands, large balloons, dancers and holiday characters.

A complete list of Gatlinburg Winter Magic events can be found by downloading the Gatlinburg App. For more information on Gatlinburg and its upcoming events, visit www.Gatlinburg.com.