KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Cocke County Emergency Management Agency and several other emergency agencies are battling a fire near the intersection of Middle Creek and Pepper roads between Cosby and Newport. CCEMA is urging residents to avoid the area so emergency vehicles can get through and to keep an eye on the smoke.

High winds are expected in the area Tuesday night and could move the fire quickly. CCEMA said on Facebook if you feel the slightest threat consider evacuating the area.