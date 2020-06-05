Cocke County Sheriff investigating after sleeping couple shot inside home

NEWPORT, Tenn. (WATE) — Two people are recovering after being shot from outside their home while they were sleeping.

The Cocke County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched around 4 a.m. Thursday to 4611 Canton Grove Road in Cosby. When officers arrived Aaron Lowery told officers that he and his girlfriend, Althea Ball, were asleep when he heard a loud boom from outside the residence.

He told the CCSO that he started having chest pain and relized he was bleeding from his chest and that Ball had been grazed by a bullet. Upon futher investigatoin the officers found that someone shot through the bedroom window of the residence.

Two small children were also present in the home but they were uninjured. Lowery was flown to University of Tennessee Medical Center for treatment.

No other information was given and the investigation is ongoing.

