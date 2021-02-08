Cocke County Sheriff’s Office warns public about man impersonating deputy

COCKE COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — The Cocke County Sheriff’s Office is asking for you to be aware of an impersonator, after receiving several reports of someone knocking on doors in the county claiming to be law enforcement.

CCSO received a call on Highway 160 in the Newport Community of someone claiming to be with their department.

Rickey Dockery lives across the street from where the person was last seen.

“That’s pretty disturbing that somebody would be trying to impersonate an officer,” he said.

Major Chuck Evans with the Sheriff’s Office explained what had happened.

“[The] person knocked on the door, identified himself as an officer of the Cocke County Sheriff’s Office, stated he was there about a domestic disturbance. [The] caller said he was there, kids were there, nothing had been going on. His first thought was that the officer was at the wrong house.” Major Chuck Evans

However, the suspect insisted he was at the correct address and needed to enter the home. The homeowner stood his ground telling the person to leave, then immediately called 911.

“Cocke County Sheriff’s Office has GPS trackers in all of our patrol cars,” explained Evans. “We verified that none of our cars had even been in the area anywhere near there. So, we knew it was no one pertaining to us.”

Now Cocke County and other surrounding area law enforcement agencies are looking into the suspect.

“We’re talking real close proximity to Jefferson County and Hamblen County. So, it could be somebody out of either one of those areas or even Cocke county,” Evans added.

They are asking for the publics help in finding the suspect.

“This is a white male, approximately 5’7″, stocky build, dark hair, glasses, hair parted on the side,” Evans said and that all of his deputy’s vehicles and uniforms are the same. “All of our officers, they wear dark blue, we typically wear a round badge with a star in the center.”

Rickey Dockery said he’s now going to be on high alert when it comes to suspicious activity in his neighborhood,

“It’s concerning and it will certainly make me be vigilant. I will certainly spread the word. Our neighbors are pretty aware or seem to be. So I would suggest nobody try it in our area, to be honest,” Dockery added.

If you have any more information on the person, vehicle description, or find yourself in a similar situation Cocke County Sheriff’s Office says to call 911.