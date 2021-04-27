Cocke County wildfire grows to 640 acres

COCKE COUNTY Tenn. (WATE) — The Forestry Service reports the wildfire burning of Interstate 40 in the Hartford community of Cocke County has more than doubled in size.

It now spans 640 acres and is 50% contained.

Tuesday, crews conducted burnout operations to help secure containment lines on the northwestern side of the wildfire. The Forestry Service says people in the area need to be aware of the potential for smoke to settle in overnight.

If you’re driving along the interstate near Hartford, you’re reminded to use caution because of firefighters in the area.