Cockroach found during health inspection at Market Square restaurant

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A restaurant in Market Square had a number of critical violations during its recent health inspection.

Kabuki Japanese Restaurant, 19 Market Square — grade: 76; follow-up grade: 92

The grade is a 76 at Kabuki Japanese Restaurant. That’s a passing score. A score below 70 is considered failing.

In the initial inspection a cockroach was found around a food product. The restaurant’s pest control company was called.

There was also issues with utensils. When the inspector checked knives put away as clean, food debris was was found on them. A kitchen hand sink where employees wash their hands was also being used to clean utensils.

At the dishwasher, the inspector found no sanitizer running through it. Soap was also missing from the sanitizer bucket where cloths used to clean tables are kept.

In the cooler raw food was found stored over ready-to-eat food creating the possibility of cross contamination.

The inspector returned to the restaurant for a second inspection and the follow-up grade is a 92.

