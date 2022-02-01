KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — February is off to a warm start with highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s for some. Going into Tuesday night, a low of 35 with clouds building and showers will begin to move in for Wednesday.

Expect mildly warm temperatures again on Wednesday with a high of 56, along with a 40% chance of scattered showers during the afternoon and evening said Meteorologist Michael Autovino. Throughout Wednesday night, a 60% chance of rain through Thursday morning with lows in the middle 40s.

Areas across the Valley and east will be primarily dry on Thursday, with a possible chance for early showers. Winds coming from the south and southeast will provide us with mildly warm temperatures reaching lower to middle 60s.

Heavy rain will push through overnight Thursday and into early Friday. Cool air will follow this front, creating the possibility for a wintry mix, especially across the higher elevations such as the Plateau, Southeast Kentucky and portions of the Northern Valley. The main concern will be freezing rain. Temperatures will be cold, in the upper 30s by the late afternoon.

The total rainfall stretching from Wednesday night through early Friday will be between 1-2 inches. The cool air will continue into Saturday with sunshine along with some afternoon clouds, highs will be in the low to mid 40s.

Moving into Sunday, there is a possibility for rain and snow showers with temperatures in the middle 40s. Sunday’s forecast isn’t definitive, so stay up to date as 6 Storm Team updates the forecast.