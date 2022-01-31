KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — It is common knowledge that exposing a smart device to extreme heat can cause damage, extreme cold temperatures can do the same. UScellular offers tips for keeping smart devices functioning in cold weather.

Smart devices are comprised of lithium-ion batteries, which contain liquid, and these batteries are often what create issues in cold temperatures. When extreme cold is introduced, the molecules shrink, causing potential issues with displays, buttons, and battery life.

Charge your device: Battery power can be reduced in cold temperatures, keep your device fully charged to avoid the battery being completely drained. If you can, carry a portable charger.

Keep your device in a case: UScellular explains that cases are like winter jackets, if you wouldn’t go outside without one on neither should your phone. Cases create a barrier between your device and the outside elements.

Keep your device in a pocket: Keeping your device in a pocket to help protect it from the shock of the freezing temps.

Let your device warm up before you try to use it: If your device powers off due to the cold, give it time to warm up to room temperature before trying to turn it back on. Never use heating aids, blow dryers, heaters etc.

“Anything below 32 degrees is going to start slowing down your phone,” said Thomas White, director of sales for East Tennessee at UScellular. “We use our smart devices for nearly everything these days, so it’s important to keep them protected in extreme temperatures so they maintain their functionality.”