Collier Preserve opens in Powell

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Like most of the area, the community of Powell is growing but some want to make sure the area’s natural beauty is preserved with a park carved from an old family farm for residents and visitors to enjoy.

A new park featuring 12 acres donated to Legacy Parks Foundation from Dr. Collier’s family’s land was opened this week. A $200,000 grant along with thousands of hours of volunteer work helped shape the park now knows as the “Collier Preserve.”

There are now walking trails and a nature path that connect to the Beaver Creek Water Trail.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Friday morning to commemorate the green oasis, which is also near the Powell Branch Library.

Legacy Parks Foundation is an East Tennessee nonprofit that works to conserve our natural resources, create public places, and connect communities.