KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Comcast announced that it’s investing more than $1 million to extend its fiber-rich network with fast and gigabit-powered internet to more residents and businesses in downtown Knoxville.

Comcast started installing the hybrid-fiber coaxial infrastructure.

According to the news release, Comcast Business offers connectivity, communications, networking, cybersecurity, wireless and managed solutions for local businesses.

Eligible households that enroll in the program will receive $30/month toward their internet and mobile service ($75/month on Tribal lands).

“We understand the positive impact that advanced broadband can have in our communities,” Regional SVP for Comcast Jason Gumbs said. “We’re proud to further our commitments in Knoxville and we look forward to more opportunities to bring our technologies to East Tennessee.”

Comcast recently added new gigabit and high-speed internet service tiers to more areas in East Tennessee and invested over $700 million in infrastructure across the state over the past three years to bridge the digital divide. The company also donated 57 laptops to Knoxville families.

Prospective customers can call 1-800-XFINITY to inquire about the service and ask about the Affordable Connectivity Program, or visit business.comcast.com.