Community Conversations: Resources in East Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — There are several organizations with resources for information on the Black historical experience in East Tennessee as well as the state.
Here is the list, with links to each organization’s website, below:
The Beck Cultural Exchange Center – Knoxville
Black in Appalachia – Knoxville
The Green McAdoo Cultural Center – Clinton
100 Black Men of Greater Knoxville
Tennessee African American Genealogy
Tennessee African American history sites to explore & visit
Tennessee State Library and Archives