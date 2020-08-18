Community Conversations: Resources in East Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — There are several organizations with resources for information on the Black historical experience in East Tennessee as well as the state.

Here is the list, with links to each organization’s website, below:

The Beck Cultural Exchange Center – Knoxville

Black in Appalachia – Knoxville

The Green McAdoo Cultural Center – Clinton

Knoxville Area Urban League

100 Black Men of Greater Knoxville

Tennessee African American Genealogy

Tennessee African American history sites to explore & visit

Tennessee State Library and Archives