Community Conversations: Urban renewal razed thriving Black communities, but from the ashes rose Beck Cultural Exchange Center

When you think of the American dream, buying a home, starting a business and building a community are often a big part of the picture. For a large population of Blacks in the 1950s -70s those dreams would be dashed. Urban renewal in Knoxville would legally wipe out a community that would never recover.

If you take a drive through the heart of Knoxville you’ll likely see Knoxville’s Civic Coliseum. To build it, in 1961, dozens of homes, nine businesses and two churches were razed through eminent domain – in what was once a thriving Black community.

“So, in Knoxville, it’s going to devastate predominantly African-American communities where Black and brown people live,” says Rev. Reneé Kesler, president of the Beck Cultural Exchange Center.

Most of the businesses and churches would never recover. In this era of urban renewal there is no compensation package to help people start over.

Established in 1886, Jarnigan & Son Mortuary would make it. The business now sits on Martin Luther King Avenue in East Knoxville.

“And that would be one of the only businesses that would survive urban renewal, longterm, if you will. There were many that tried to survive. Many that began to try but they won’t survive longterm but Jarnigan is one of the few success stories and it is the oldest Black businesses in Knoxville.”

Gone are resources like the Free Colored Carnegie Library which opened in 1917. The segregated library was the first municipally-supported library for African-Americans in Knoxville.

The Gem Theater, which hosted films and shows for African-Americans, before desegregation, would be replaced by the James White Parkway.

“When we talk about urban renewal, to your point, it wasn’t that long ago and when I talk to people they not only share with me what happened to their family business, to their school, to their houses — but they talk to me about the reverberating effects of how urban renewal felt to the people.”

The impact of urban renewal would bring about the idea of the Beck Cultural Exchange Center — a place to collect the history of Black Knoxville, as its communities were being taken away.

“Beck was established as a result of Knoxville’s Urban Renewal projects. With the support of the Mayor of the City of Knoxville, Kyle Testerman, Knoxville’s Community Development Corporation, the Knoxville Area Urban League, and the people, Beck became an institution in 1975, and was named in honor of James G. and Ethel B. Beck,” according to the Beck Center website.