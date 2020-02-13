Breaking News
Missing South Carolina 6-year-old Faye Swetlik found dead; man’s body found
Closings
There are currently 2 active closings. Click for more details.

Community groups urge city council to take action to reduce carbon emissions

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Knoxville skyline_196883

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knoxville’s city council is hosting its annual budget retreat on Friday and local climate advocates are gathering to urge the council to continue funding climate-friendly programs.

These groups tell us they’re grateful for city council’s recent push to cut carbon emissions, but want to make sure the budget reflects that goal.

The groups are hoping to see that in funding for renewable energy, energy efficiency and clean transportation that can help lower electric bills, improve air quality and protect Knoxville’s natural spaces.

The Southern Alliance for Clean Energy (SACE) says we’re already seeing impacts of the climate crisis in East Tennessee with longer and hotter summers and more extreme rainfall events.

The group collecting more than 100 signatures in support of additional action in Knoxville.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter