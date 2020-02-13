Community groups urge city council to take action to reduce carbon emissions

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knoxville’s city council is hosting its annual budget retreat on Friday and local climate advocates are gathering to urge the council to continue funding climate-friendly programs.

These groups tell us they’re grateful for city council’s recent push to cut carbon emissions, but want to make sure the budget reflects that goal.

The groups are hoping to see that in funding for renewable energy, energy efficiency and clean transportation that can help lower electric bills, improve air quality and protect Knoxville’s natural spaces.

The Southern Alliance for Clean Energy (SACE) says we’re already seeing impacts of the climate crisis in East Tennessee with longer and hotter summers and more extreme rainfall events.

The group collecting more than 100 signatures in support of additional action in Knoxville.

The #RenewTN movement has been building momentum in #Knoxville over the past year. From #FreezeTheFees to getting #cleanenergy voters to the polls, the city continues making strides to #ActOnClimate.



Join us this year: https://t.co/slAcI6vaCb in pushing for more climate action. pic.twitter.com/8tmTaYbafd — Southern Alliance for Clean Energy (@cleanenergyorg) February 12, 2020

