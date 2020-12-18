Community in mourning after Hardin Valley Academy assistant principal dies unexpectedly

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Hardin Valley Academy community is in mourning after losing one of their educators.

In a letter sent out to HVA families, we learned that assistant principal Ken Dunlap passed away unexpectedly.

Dunlap had been an educator for more than three decades and had been working at the high school for the past three years.

The school is providing counselors to any students who needs support.

No word on a cause of death at this time.