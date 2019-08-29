Community leaders select top choice for executive director of E-911 Center

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – After months of searching, local community leaders have chosen their top candidate to be the next Knox County emergency 911 executive director.

The candidate still has one more interview before a job offer.

The 911 center is responsible for sending first responders out after someone calls 911 and the new executive director will oversee that process.

The personnel committee for Knox County E-911 has been searching across the region for the perfect candidate to lead the center; earlier this month, nine people were interviewed for the position. From that pool, three people were chosen as the top three candidates.

From those final three, Brad Andrews was recommended for selection.

Now that the committee has chosen its top candidate, a special meeting with the full board will be called to decide if Anders has the job.

According to the E-911 center’s website, Anders served on the board of directors as a citizen representative of the finance committee.