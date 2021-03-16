Community leaders weigh in on recent arrests — they say change is a longterm process

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Leaders of local nonprofits are weighing in following the announcement of the arrests of two teenagers connected to shootings in Knoxville.

On Monday, District Attorney Charme Allen along with Knoxville Police Chief Eve Thomas announced two juveniles had been arrested and charged in connection to the fatal shooting of Stanley Freeman Jr.

The investigations into the fatal shootings of Knoxville teens continue, but, local nonprofit leaders say this is just the beginning of getting to the bottom of a bigger issue.

“We got to address the poverty issue, the trauma, we need more counseling, mental trauma units,” said Reggie Jenkins, founder of the UUNIK Academy. He has been working with Knoxville’s youth for nearly 20 years.

“What I’m committed to doing is working with the four, five, six, seven, eight-year-olds. You gotta get them before 14, 15 years old. Some of these children are 11 and 12 doing some of the things that you’re seeing out here so you gotta tap in early,” Jenkins said.

John Wright agrees.

“It’s a longterm process. We need to catch these young men and young women at an early age and show them something different,” Wright said.

Catching them at an early age is what Wright does as Vice President of 100 Black Men of Greater Knoxville.

“We focus on several pillars that we try to teach our young men. Leadership, economic development, health and wellness,” Wright said.

Reggie Jenkins is looking at the situation from the same lens. For him, the arrests are a double-edged sword.

“When I look at the situation, I look at like four or five families that’s been devastated. The victims of the crime and the perpetuators of these crime, their families are going to go through something that’s just going to change the trajectory of their family,” Jenkins said.

These leaders agree — there isn’t just one approach to addressing and ending the violence, but they say it starts with city leaders and law enforcement listening to the needs of the community.

“Listen. Hear what the people in the community are saying. Listen. Don’t assume that you have all the answers. And that’s what we’re going to do as the 100 Black Men of Greater Knoxville, we’re going to be in the community listening,” Wright said.

Both leaders say the fight isn’t over but what they really need is capitol and resources to be able to continue and expand their work in the community.

Learn more about how you can help the UUNIK Academy and 100 Black Men.