Community members call for unity following fatal shootings in East Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Community members and parents gathered at Chilhowee Park this afternoon, calling for unity, but also to start a conversation about changes they’d like to see in their neighborhoods.

This was one of many rallies, protests, and marches happening across Knoxville following repeated gun violence in the community.

This event was all about the youth. Kids were given the chance to talk while the adults listened.

The organizer of this event, London Warrington, said listening to the people who are most affected by the recent tragedies is the first of many steps toward change.

Warrington said the purpose of this event was to give people the chance to say how they’re feeling in a comfortable setting. She says she plans to have more events like this in the future.



