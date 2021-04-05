Community rallies behind Loudon County Deputy after house burned down April 21

LENOIR CITY, Tenn. (WATE) — On any given day, Loudon County Deputy Kenny Palmer answers the call to protect his community, but Monday night it was that very community that was answering the call.

“Ultimately, I know that the Lord kept us all safe. I believe that. For now, we’re going to dig through the rubble and see where we go.” Kenny Palmer

The deputy and school resource officer, getting the call no one wants or expects, especially those whose job it is to respond to such calls.

“I got a call from dispatch, cause I work with the sheriff’s department, they told me they had a call at my house for a structure fire. Immediately, your heart sinks.” Kenny Palmer

Just as that call was going out, another was making the rounds.

“We just started putting out the word. We were going to collect some items, take up some cash and it’s blown up from there.” Sgt. Matt Fagiana

Tuesday night, the Loudon County community answering the call that one of their officers, their neighbor, was in need.

Donations rolled in for the Palmer family at the county’s justice center. A gesture, that is not going unnoticed by the department.

There’s no other place in the world I’d rather live and I’ve been a lot of places, so, this is home.” Sgt. Chris Hutchens

And by the man who says he feels blessed despite the tragedy he and his family has faced:

“The outpouring of everybody has been unbelievable. When you see all these people come out and all they do, it’s amazing It’s unbelievable actually.” Kenny Palmer

Now, LCSO has set up a GoFundMe account to further assist Dep. Palmer and his family.