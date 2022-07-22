KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knoxville community is rallying around a teacher who’s been diagnosed with cancer.

Crystal Moore is a 7th-grade teacher at Powell Middle School. She’s been a teacher for Knox County schools for 21 years.

On June 30, her life was forever changed when she heard the words “you have breast cancer.” The community is now stepping up to help her during this difficult time.

“[We’re] just trying to go each day instead of trying to worry about what’s going to happen in the future,” said Moore, who’s trying to stay positive.

It was a diagnosis she never expected but now she’s ready to fight the long battle ahead.

“I’m 46 and I have no family history, no hormones, and luckily I was getting my mammogram and this was caught early so hopefully, I will be able to continue living and live my life,” she said.

She said now, it’s time to fight.

“Monday, I have surgery, and then I’ll do five weeks after that, I do 21 days of radiation.”

Moore and her family have health insurance but they know the bills will start to add up quickly. Her cousin, Taylor Townsend said, “insurance doesn’t cover everything by a long shot.”

This is why Townsend has started a GoFundMe to help cover the costs.

“We’re all just trying to do anything that we can to help,” Townsend adds. “If 10,000 people donated $5, we’d hit our goal.”

Moore said she’s grateful for all of the support she’s received so far and wants to continue to live her life to the fullest, which means continuing to teach this fall while she goes through treatments.

“I need to be working and I want to be working. That’s what I love to do.”

Moore’s message to others is to take the time to schedule their annual tests. She said she’s glad she did.

“We also need to remember to take care of ourselves and getting your mammogram is so important.”

You can donate to the GoFundMe here. Their goal is to raise $50,000 and as of Friday afternoon nearly $3,000 had been donated.