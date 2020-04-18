Community supporting healthcare workers during coronavirus pandemic

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WATE) – Support through prayer, Friday night the community came together for healthcare workers on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic.
The community gathered Friday night outside of Morristown-Hamblen Hospital, to show their support and say thank you.
