Community supports Zoo Knoxville’s animal art auction, featuring pieces from rhinos, tigers, elephants, chimps & birds

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The animal art-loving community has helped Zoo Knoxville raise nearly $4,500 to support its Emergency Animal Relief Fund.

For the past week, the zoo has been auctioning off art created by the zoo’s animal artists.

The rhinos, tigers, elephants, chimpanzees, birds – all got in on the creative action. The animal art is a form of enrichment that also allows the animals to explore and interact with their handlers.

In the one week of the animal art, the zoo raised $4,465 on its 20 pieces of work.

The piece that brought in the highest bid was “Sangria Sunrise” that was painted by the Red Panda cubs Marvin, Ahsa and Vali.

The art auction is now closed, but you can still help the zoo through its Emergency Animal Relief Fund.

How you can help

Zoo Knoxville’s Emergency Animal Relief Fund has different tiers of donation amounts to help with its operations and animal care.

