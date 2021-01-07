Company testing driverless water taxi service on Tennessee River

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Would you take a ride down the river in an autonomous water taxi? You might soon could.

The world’s first autonomous ferry, called the “Greycraft” can give people rides from Volunteer Landing on the north side to Suttree Landing on the south side of the Tennessee River.

It’s solar and electric-powered. How does a passenger control it? There’s an app for that.

The company that’s developing the new technology, Buffalo Automation, demonstrated the water taxi to city leaders this week.

“Today you have to own a boat, buy fuel, figure out how to get it in and out of the water… with this, you show up, download the app, hail boat, step on and now you’re in the water,” Thiru Vikram, CEO and Co-founder of Buffalo Automation, said. “It’s a new experience we want to open up to have access to the vessels.”

The Knoxville City Council is set to discuss long-term use of the Greycraft Ferries at its January meeting.