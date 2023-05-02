KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The City of Knoxville is bringing live music back to the Market Square stage with the popular “Concerts on the Square” series starting Tuesday, May 2.

The city’s Office of Special Events produces this free, live music series with support from Comcast, Downtown Knoxville Alliance, Knoxville TVA Employees Credit Union, B97.5 FM and the Knoxville Jazz Orchestra.

Kyndra Brewer, the Director of the Office of Special Events for the City of Knoxville, shares that the concert series can be a great chance for people to connect to their community.

“It is a place to be able to connect and also to meet new friends and new family friends, because more than likely you come back again next week and they’re going to be there,” Brewer said. “Before you know it, the season is over and it’s become a tradition for you, your friends, your family, and your neighbors.”

The first Jazz Tuesday on May 2 will feature the Greg Tardy Quintet with the Karns High School Jazz Band performing beforehand. All Concerts on the Square performances are 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

See the full list of performances here.

Attendees should bring their own chairs for first-come, first-served seating. No food or beer will be sold on Market Square. Parking at City-owned garages is free after 6 p.m.