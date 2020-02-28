Conference focuses on finding alternatives to pain apart from opioids

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Health leaders and professionals came together Friday at the Holiday Inn World’s Fair Park to unveil new tools in the fight against the opioid epidemic.

The second annual Targeted Pain Treatment Conference focused on learning how to diagnose and treat the underlying source of pain and not the pain itself within patients.

The University of Tennessee revealed its 20-10 targeted pain treatment tool kit at the conference as well. It addresses alternative methods for treating different types of pain from the top of your head and down.

Several patients from the university’s Center for Pain Management also spoke at the conference, sharing their stories on living a pain-free life after their physician found and treated the source fo their pain.

