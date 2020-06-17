Breaking News
Congressman Fleischmann: ‘It’s time to play ball’

KNOXVIlle, Tenn. (WATE) – A lawmaker from East Tennessee says, “It’s time to play ball.”

Rep. Chuck Fleishmann

Congressman Chuck Fleischmann says our nation has never needed baseball more than we do at this moment; this as major and minor league seasons were put on hold due to COVID-19.

Fleischmann’s own love for the game is easy to see. The representative from Ooltewah plays for the Republican congressional baseball team.

At the moment, talks to restart the season appear to be at a stalemate, MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred told ESPN he’s not confident that a 2020 baseball season will happen.

Previously, Manfred said there was a 100% likelihood of playing ball this year, but Monday he said there’s a real risk as long as there is no dialogue with the player’s union.

