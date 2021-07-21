Construction begins on greenway connecting Victor Ashe Park to Western Ave

Adams Contracting crews this week were installing erosion prevention and sediment controls on Ball Camp Pike. Meanwhile, a crew from Progression Electric was boring a hole to install a footer to relocate the signal pole that warns motorists they are approaching Fire Station No. 17 on Western Avenue.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Construction on a key half-mile piece of greenway to one of the city’s most used parks is now underway. The $1.6 million Northwest Greenway connector will join Victor Ashe Park and the pedestrian bridge spanning Western Avenue at Ball Camp Pike.

The connector will link the 8.9 miles of connected pedestrian greenways and sidewalks around the park with another 7.2 miles of sidewalks on Western Avenue and Schaad Road. Within a three-mile radius of Victor Ashe Park, there’s a total of 73 miles of greenways and sidewalks.

“The Northwest Greenway connector is a strategic connection,” Mayor Indya Kincannon said. “Building this relatively short greenway will create new options for hundreds of families to walk or bike to reach the park as well as workplaces, schools, churches and other destinations. Completing this link will make it more convenient for many to incorporate a little exercise and enjoy Knoxville’s natural beauty as part of their regular or even everyday commute.”

Through the end of the year, a section of Ball Camp Pike between Western Avenue and Bradshaw Road will be closed as construction crews build the connector and install drainage infrastructure on the north side of the pike. The project is scheduled to be completed in spring 2022.

The long-range plan is to extend the greenway southward to connect Western Avenue at the pedestrian bridge to Middlebrook Pike and on to the Third Creek Greenway. This Phase II work is fully funded and in the design stage. Bids are scheduled to be sought in winter 2023 with construction on Phase II beginning in 2024.