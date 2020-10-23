Construction begins on new entrance to Cove at Concord Park

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Construction is underway at The Cove at Concord Park. A new entrance and exit are being built to the busy part of the park.

The work includes a new turn lane for motorists traveling west bound, so that traffic can more easily and efficiently flow down S. Northshore Drive. The current gateways, located at S. Northshore Drive, will remain open until the new ones, which will reside about 300 feet east, open.

“Right now, when you’re pulling out and you look left, there’s a lot of vegetation that blocks the sight distance,” Jim Snowden, senior director of the Engineering and Public Works Department, said. “The new entrance will maximize the sight distance and allow a driver to see better.”

In addition to the roadwork, which in being done by Knox County, construction crews also will pave the Cove’s overflow parking lot.

“This is really going to be a win-win for everyone because the community loves this park and it’s always good when we can do things to make public assets better,” Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs said. “We’ve always focused on safety and this is one more example. Visitors come from across the county and even the region to enjoy the Cove and this will make access easier and safer.”

The project is expected to finish in late November.

LATEST STORIES