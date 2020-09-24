Construction continues on new Knoxville Public Safety Complex

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Construction and demolition crews are making progress on the new Public Safety Complex.

The original 1929 building, complete with marble accents, on the site of the old Saint Mary’s Hospital campus, is now freestanding. The historic structure is being protected and be the entrance to the city’s new complex.

Crews have also made progress on the central wing annex that will house the city pension system and Police Department offices.

The Magdalen Clarke Tower on the campus site will be used by Lincoln Memorial University as extra classrooms.

The $40 million Public Safety Complex is scheduled to open in early 2022.

