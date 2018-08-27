$70 million first stage of Alcoa highway improvement plan on track Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (photo: WATE) [ + - ] Video

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) - The first stage of the Alcoa Highway Improvement Plan is on track to be completed on or before November 30, 2019, according to Tennessee Department of Transportation spokesperson Mark Nagi.

He says the 1.4 mile stretch from south of Maloney Road to Woodson Drive in Knox County is more than halfway finished. When completed, the segment will have six lanes and a new Maloney Road interchange.

Jenny Lamontagne, office manager at Star Powersports, will be glad when the day comes. She says her company has opted to increase advertising, and depend more on social media and Craigslist to get the word out about their products.

While she knows the new six-lane highway will make a positive impact on their business ultimately, they're feeling the disadvantages of the construction at the moment.

"We're hoping that as soon as it's done that people will want to travel down this way again because I know several people that have said they avoid it because the construction is a headache and there's accidents all the time," she said.

Lamontagne says half of their purchases are impulse buys and the other half are planned buys. With fewer people spontaneously walking in and checking out their ATV's and four-wheelers, she says business is down.

"It makes it hard to have a profitable business when you don't have people who want to come here because construction deters them. We know they're doing everything they can to get it done. It's just a big project. We just have to make the best of it," she said.

Nagi says TDOT appreciates everyone's patience on the $70 million first phase, adding, "This work has been needed for a long time. It's very important work. It will make for a safer and more efficient road way when everything is completed."

To learn about the other three improvement stages of the Alcoa Highway Improvement Project click here.