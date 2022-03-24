KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — After more than 100 years as a city, Alcoa has officially started construction on what will become its town center.

Thursday, developers broke ground on a new multifamily high-end apartment complex called Vital at Springbrook. The construction site sits where the old West Plant of the Aluminum Company of America once stood. That company is the namesake and reason that Alcoa exists.

“We envisioned creating a town center here,” said Mark Johnson, Alcoa’s city manager. “Alcoa was developed by the aluminum company in 1919. It did not have a downtown. So this is eventually going to be our downtown. The attraction is here and people have finally discovered us so they’re coming and they need a place to live.”

After two upscale apartment buildings are complete, the city manager in Alcoa tells us a centennial park will be built along with several new hotels and restaurants. The ultimate goal is to make the area in Alcoa right across from Fairfield Inn and Suites into a town center for Alcoa.