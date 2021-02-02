Contraband ring at Morgan County prison uncovered after traffic stop

WARTBURG, Tenn. (WATE) – An Oliver Springs man is facing multiple charges in relation to a contraband ring at the Morgan County Correctional Complex following a traffic stop.

According to the Tennessee Department of Correction, David Pope, 52, was stopped Jan. 25 by an Oliver Springs Police Department officer. The officer discovered Pope was in possession of multiple narcotics including: marijuana, MDMA (ecstasy/molly), meth, cocaine and suboxone, as well as 30 cellphones.

Pope admitted to having coordinated “throw-overs” at the prison and a TDOC investigation was initiated. A search of Pope’s home found more contraband including 30 guns and two stolen motorcycles.

“The introduction of contraband into one of our prisons by anyone is a felony offense and a threat to the safety of our team, the offenders we supervise and the public,” TDOC Commissioner Tony Parker said. “We remain committed to working with local law enforcement to vigorously prosecute anyone who attempts to bring in contraband whether it is an inmate, visitor or staff.”

Pope also admitted to TDOC investigators that he dropped off contraband at a frequented inmate worksite and turned over his cellphone that held bank account information “directly associated with current inmates at MCCX.”

“There were also conversations found on the phone between Pope and those same inmates discussing amounts of items, price, and drop-off dates,” a release from TDOC states.

Pope is being held on a $190,000 secure bond and is facing a violation of parole charge in addition to multiple drug charges. The investigation in ongoing as additional charges are anticipated in the case.