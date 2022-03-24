KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Firefighters with Cherokee National Forest are planning a controlled burn in Cocke County on Thursday, March 24, pending favorable weather and fuel conditions.

The area along Weavers Bend Road and the French Broad River, approximately 5.5 miles northwest of Hot Springs is where the burn is planned to take place. This burn is one of many planned for March through May in the Cherokee National Forest.

Crews will monitor the spread of fire and smoke and ensure the fire is held by control features. Controlled burns/prescribed fire is used for several reasons, including to reduce fire hazards, improve habitat, and to help manage for desirable vegetation.

For more information, contact the Unaka Ranger District at (423) 638-4109 or visit: www.fs.usda.gov/cherokee.