OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WATE) — A controlled burn, a part of the U.S. Department of Energy’s efforts to reduce the risk of wild land fires, is scheduled in Oak Ridge.

This is taking place next week on the DOE’s Oak Ridge reservation.

Controlled burning activity will also take place on the new boulder trail.

The north boundary greenway and trails located west of Wisconsin Avenue will need to close while the burn is happening.