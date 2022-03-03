KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Firefighters with the Cherokee National Forest are planning to conduct several controlled burns sometime between March and May 15.

The areas planned to be burned include Unaka Ranger District, Watauga Ranger District, Ocoee Ranger District, and Tellico Ranger District. On Thursday, managers are expected to apply prescribed/ controlled fire at Chilhowee Campground in Polk County and Capps Branch in Cocke County.

Prescribed fires are carried out with a written burn plan that describes specific weather and smoke dispersion conditions needed before crews proceed. Forest Service managers said because of changing weather conditions, it is difficult to say exactly which days burns will be conducted. In many cases, the decisions to burn cannot be safely made until the day of.

During the fire, crews will monitor the control and spread of the fire and smoke to ensure the fire is held by control features. Prescribed fires are used for several reasons, including reducing fire hazards, improving habitat and helping to manage desirable conditions for vegetation.

Unaka Ranger District

Call (423-638-4109) for more information on this district.

Cocke County

Weavers Bend (90 acres) – Along Weavers Bend Rd and the French Broad River, approximately 5.5 miles northwest of Hot Springs.

Meadow Creek (700 acres) – Northwest side of Meadow Creek Mtn along Meadow Creek Rd (FSR 404).

Capps Branch (750 acres) – Southside of Meadow Creek Mtn below the Meadow Creek Fire Tower along Meadow Creek Rd (FSR 404) also just north of Hwy 107.

Little Clifty A/B (850 acres) – Southwest side of Meadow Creek Mtn along Meadow Creek Trail (FS 6) west of Bubbling Springs Shooting Range.

Gillot Branch Piles – Near Del Rio, TN.

Big Creek 1 (8 acres) – Near Del Rio, TN.

Greene County

Devil’s Kitchen (600 acres) – North of Asheville Hwy (Hwy 70) along Rough Branch. North end of the burn is Devil’s Kitchen Branch Rd.

Brushy Branch (170 acres) – At the end of Brushy Branch Rd (FSR 31B) along Little Paint Creek.

Ricker Mtn Piles – Near Paint Creek Campground.

Unicoi County

Stone 4 (440 acres) – Along Stone Mountain at the end of Stone Mt. Rd.

South California Creek (430 acres) – North of California Creek at the head of the drainage along Bumpus Cove Rd (FSR 190) approximately 2 miles west of Erwin.

Green Knob (500 acres) – Between Rich Mtn and Green Knob along the FS 190 Rd, approximately 2 miles southwest of Erwin. Shares a border with South California Creek and North California Creek A Burns.

Big Pine (1,950 acres) – South of Clarks Creek Rd just east of Sampson Mtn Wilderness, approximately 5 miles southwest of Erwin, TN.

Green Knob (530 acres) – Between Rich Mtn and Green Knob along Bumpus Cove Rd (FSR 190).

Washington County

Ramsey Creek (620 acres) – Off Briar Creek Road (FSR 188) and Ramsey Creek Road (FSR 4355).

Pinnacle Mountain (780 acres) – From Briar Creek Road to the Pinnacle fire tower.

Deacons Creek (1,600 acres) – Along Deacons Creek and Tellico Branch Rd.

Watauga Ranger District

Call (423-735-1500) for more information on this district.

Carter County

Gum Hollow (87 acres) – South of intersection of Dry Creek Road (Hwy 361) and Gap Creek Rd (Hwy 362) on FSR 5311.

Johnson County

Cook Hollow (500 acres) – On the Northwest side of Watauga Lake near Sink Mountain Boat Ramp Rd.

Osborne Farm Piles (250 acres) – Near Osborne Farm south of Shady Valley.

Sullivan County

Job Corps (500 acres) – Northeast of Jacobs Creek Job Corps Center off Denton Valley Rd (Hwy 32) and Pine Mtn Rd (FSR 4002) east of South Holston Lake.

Wheeler Spur (280 acres) – Between Wheeler Spur Rd (FSR 6090) and Wyatt Hollow Rd (FSR 32).

Lake Edge A/B (170 acres) – Peninsula at the southwest side of South Holston Lake just southwest of Little Oak Campground.

Ocoee Ranger District

Call (423-338-3300) for more information on this district.

Polk County

Chilhowee Campground – Off FSR 77 at McCamey Lake.

Mary’s Branch (1,473 acres) – Between FSR 103, 23, Big Lost Creek, and Bear Pen Branch

Little Lost Creek (717 acres) – Between Little Lost Creek Road FSR 1006 and Little Lost Creek drainage and FSR 103.

Piney Flatts (1,470 acres) – Between Little Lost Creek and Big Lost Creek drainages.

Rough Creek Unit A (420 acres) – Between FSR 1330 and FSR 221 and Rough Creek drainage.

Tellico Ranger District

Call (423-397-8455) for more information on this district.

Monroe and McMinn Counties

Cow camp Units A, B, F, G, & H (2,300 acres) – Along the north end of the Double Camp Loop Rd. (FSR 2659).

Huckleberry (1,585 acres) – Rafter area off Smokey Run Road.

Miller Mine (695 acres) – South of Tellico River Road FSR 210.

McNabb (2,073 acres) – Between Cherohala Skyway and North River Road FSR 217.

Whigg Ridge (4,919 acres) – Between North River Road FSR 217 and Tellico River Road FSR 210.

Beaver Dam (2,684 acres) – South of Tellico River Road FSR 210 and between Bald River Road FSR 126 and Beaver Dam Road FSR 24.

Learn more at: www.fs.usda.gov/cherokee.