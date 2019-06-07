Convicted murderer of Blount County teen sentenced to 40 years in prison
Itiq Green, the man convicted in the murder of a Blount County teen, was sentenced to 40 years in prison Thursday.
Green was convicted in the death of 18-year-old Caleb Radford, who was found with multiple stab wounds on Topside Road in July 2017.
Three other men have been involved in the case, Keshawn Hopewell is still on trial. Isaiah Wright pleaded guilty to facilitation of aggravated robbery and the case against his brother, Camion Patrick, was dismissed due to lack of evidence.
This case gained national attention because Wright and Patrick were both featured in the Netflix series, "Last Chance U."
