Convicted shooters in death of Zaevion Dobson in court Friday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The three shooters convicted in the death of a Knoxville teen hero are expected in court Friday for a motion hearing as they continue to seek a new trial.

Fifteen-year-old Zaevion Dobson was killed in December 2015 while protecting two of his friends from gunfire.

Dobson became the face of the local anti-gang movement, sparking a citywide conversation and a call to stop the violence.

Christopher Bassett, Richard Williams III and Kipling Colbert Jr. were eventually charged in his murder. Bassett was convicted of first-degree murder. Williams and Colbert are convicted of facilitation of first-degree murder.

