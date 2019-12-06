Breaking News
Active shooter killed at Naval Air Station Pensacola

Convicted shooters in death of Zaevion Dobson in court Friday

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The three shooters convicted in the death of a Knoxville teen hero are expected in court Friday for a motion hearing as they continue to seek a new trial.

Fifteen-year-old Zaevion Dobson was killed in December 2015 while protecting two of his friends from gunfire.

Dobson became the face of the local anti-gang movement, sparking a citywide conversation and a call to stop the violence.

Richard Williams, Christopher Bassett, Kipling Colbert

Christopher Bassett, Richard Williams III and Kipling Colbert Jr. were eventually charged in his murder. Bassett was convicted of first-degree murder. Williams and Colbert are convicted of facilitation of first-degree murder.

We’ll continue following this story and update you as we learn more.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter