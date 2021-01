KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Cookies for a Cause; the next two weeks you can order fan-favorite Ham ‘N Goodys lemon cookies and give back to Young-Williams Animal Center.

The goal is to sell 1,000 boxes.

Fifty percent of the proceeds will go back to the shelter, which would raise $7,500 — enough to help care for 21 lost and homeless pets.

If you’d like to order your treats or donate to the cause you can head to young-williams.org.