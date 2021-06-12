Cookies recalled following discovery of allergen in Sevierville Kroger

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — There is a recall on one brand of chocolate chip cookies following dairy being found in the cookies in a Sevierville Kroger store.

Simple Truth Plant-Based Chocolate Chip Cookies tested positive for the presence of dairy during routine sampling and testing of food products at a Kroger in Sevierville. Dairy was not declared on the product packaging making it an unknown allergen.

The Simple Truth Plant-Based Chocolate Chip Cookies 6-ounce package was distributed by Too Good Gourmet. of Lorenzo, Calif., and has the UPC of 11110-05278. So far, the Tennessee Department of Agriculture has not received any reports of the plant-based chocolate chip cookies causing illness but wants consumers to be aware of the dairy.