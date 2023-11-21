KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — As the holiday season approaches, engaging in more social activities is expected. While this time of year is often considered the happiest, it may only be the case for some.

Family dynamics can be tricky during the holidays, and disagreements are common, leading to heightened stress levels.

Jessica Carlton, the assistant director of Homeless and Recovery Services at the McNabb Center, advises avoiding two sensitive topics around the holiday table: religion and politics.

Less apparent topics to avoid could include family members’ eating habits, lifestyle choices, career choices, unemployment, money, and your opinion of the food served.

Carlton even recommends avoiding spoiling movies and TV shows for others to prevent conflict.

It’s important to remember that you can control the conversation by changing the topic or walking away if things get heated.

You should also feel empowered to set boundaries and express what you feel comfortable or uncomfortable about. Tell funny stories, reminisce about good times, and encourage everyone to stay positive and be thankful for the people they have around the table.

Getting caught up in gift-giving and holiday parties during the holidays is easy. We can become so distracted with our tasks and chores that we forget to listen to a friend or family member when they reach out to us.

Carlton suggested paying close attention when someone reaches out during the holiday season, as they may be dealing with feelings, stress, and symptoms that may not be immediately visible.

You do not have to understand how someone is feeling to have respect for it. Being there to let your family member expose their feelings in a safe environment can be very impactful. Try to engage by responding with supportive statements or asking follow-up questions.

If you are experiencing the holiday blues, there are things that you can do to turn things around. Carlton suggested starting by paying attention to what contributes to your stress and anxiety.

Carelton said if you notice your depressive symptoms are beginning to surface, use coping skills, breathing exercises, and support systems to manage your depression. Carlton also suggests that counting in your head will help you refocus and help with anxiety.

By understanding what leads to your seasonal sadness, you can start taking steps to control these triggers before they hijack your happiness. In a crisis where someone needs further care, they can contact the McNabb Center’s mobile crisis team at 865-539-2409.